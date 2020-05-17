Puducherry to decide on lockdown extension on Monday: CM V Narayanasamy

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Even as Tamil Nadu and other states have decided to extend lockdown, the Puducherry government would be making a decision on lockdown on Monday. This would be based on the guidelines circulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Sunday. A decision on the opening of liquor shops here also would be taken on Monday.

The administration wanted all sectors to be opened and normalcy returned adopting social distancing to generate revenue, Chief Minister had said. However, the administration wanted Cinema houses, colleges and schools to remain closed.

The chief minister said he would hold talks with officials, legislators, organizations and public on the nature of the budget to be presented in the house in July in the COVID-19 pandemic situation and accordingly the budget would be prepared.

Meanwhile, government of India would be urged to give 41 percent of the budget as central assistance to Puducherry based on the financial report prepared by Madras School of Economics.

At present central grant is 26 per cent, when it is 42 per cent for states and 90 per cent for UTs. As per recommendations the administration had entrusted the Madras School of Economics to conduct a survey on the financial position of the UT, its revenue, the amount being remitted to the central government and the quantum of the assistance the centre should give to the union territory as per the centre’s financial guidelines.

The institution had given a report stating that the central government should provide 41 per cent grant to the union territory. Further, the institution has also been entrusted with the task to suggest ways and means to enhance revenue and development of economy e and submit a report within one month, he said.

Nayayanasamy said that the prime minister’s announcement of Rs.20 lakh crore for steadying the economy of the country and the roadmap provided by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was nothing new, but just a reflection of the 2020-21 budget.

However, he welcomed the announcement of the allocation of Rs 40,000 crore additionally to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme, stating that this would benefit the rural people.

Further, he also appreciated the enhancement of the loan ceiling from 3 percent to 5 percent of the GSDP for states from the Reserve bank of India, as it will facilitate the states to borrow and meet their financial needs.