STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry to decide on lockdown extension on Monday: CM V Narayanasamy

The administration wanted all sectors to be opened and normalcy returned adopting social distancing to generate revenue, CM Narayanasamy said.

Published: 17th May 2020 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Even as Tamil Nadu and other states have decided to extend lockdown, the Puducherry government would be making a decision on lockdown on Monday. This would be based on the guidelines circulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Sunday. A decision on the opening of liquor shops here also would be taken on Monday.

The administration wanted all sectors to be opened and normalcy returned adopting social distancing to generate revenue, Chief Minister had said. However, the administration wanted Cinema houses, colleges and schools to remain closed.

The chief minister said he would hold talks with officials, legislators, organizations and public on the nature of the budget to be presented in the house in July in the COVID-19 pandemic situation and accordingly the budget would be prepared.

Meanwhile, government of India would be urged to give 41 percent of the budget as central assistance to Puducherry based on the financial report prepared by Madras School of Economics.

At present central grant is  26 per cent, when it is 42 per cent for states and 90 per cent for UTs. As per recommendations the administration had entrusted the Madras School of Economics to conduct a survey on the financial position of the UT, its revenue, the amount being remitted to the central government and the quantum of the assistance the centre should give to the union territory as per the centre’s financial guidelines.

The institution had given a report stating that the central government should provide 41 per cent grant to the union territory. Further, the institution has also been entrusted with the task to suggest ways and means to enhance revenue and development of economy e and submit a report within one month, he said.

Nayayanasamy said that the prime minister’s announcement of Rs.20 lakh crore for steadying the economy of the country and the roadmap provided by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was nothing new, but just a reflection of the 2020-21 budget.

However, he welcomed the announcement of the allocation of Rs 40,000 crore additionally to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme, stating that this would benefit the rural people. 

Further, he also appreciated the enhancement of the loan ceiling from 3 percent to 5 percent of the GSDP for states from the Reserve bank of India, as it will facilitate the states to borrow and meet their financial needs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates  India lockdown Puducherry lockdown V Narayanasamy
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp