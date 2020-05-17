STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Show same enthusiasm in opening market too: Traders

Gandhi Market Vyabarigal Munnetra Sangam president Kamala Kannan said, “Ever since the lockdown, the business has come down greatly.

17th May 2020

At liquor shops in Tirunelveli, ropes had been tied in gaps along entryways to make room for social distancing for customers | V KARTHIKALAGU

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  When the State government can make elaborate arrangements to maintain social distancing at TASMAC shops, the same can be done in Gandhi Market too, asserted traders in Tiruchy. Condemning the opening of TASMAC outlets, they demanded reopening of the market as well.

Gandhi Market Vyabarigal Munnetra Sangam president Kamala Kannan said, “Ever since the lockdown, the business has come down greatly. What used to be a one stop location to get all their essentials - Gandhi market - has now been scattered in the city. When the authorities take measures to ensure social distancing at TASMAC shops, similar measures can be taken in market too.”

Protective gears were not given, allege TASMAC staff
Tiruchy: TASMAC workers in Tiruchy said the sales seemed to be less than expected. Several employees complained that protective gear was not given to them. Duraimurugan, district manager of TASMAC, said all supervisors were ordered to strictly distribute and sell only for 70 customers per hour.

A worker at an outlet felt there was less number of customers this time around and only around 20 persons on an average were catered to in an hour. An office bearer of TASMAC govt employees association, said not all employees were given protective gear like masks and sanitizers and that the workers had to buy them out of their pockets.

