STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu coronavirus cases cross 11,000-mark, death toll rises to 78

Chennai continued to constitute the majority of positive cases at 480, taking the total cases till date to 6,750.

Published: 17th May 2020 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Covid-19 tally in Tamil Nadu crossed 11,000-mark on Sunday with 639 people testing positive. Incidentally, it took just two days for the figure to rise from 10,000 to 11,000. The State also reported four more deaths taking the toll to 78.

Among the fresh cases, Chennai recorded 482 which includes one each who returned from neighbouring AP and Karnataka. As on Sunday, the State’s tally stood at 11,224 with Chennai alone accounting for 6,750 cases. Meanwhile, in the highest single-day record, 634 people got discharged on the day, taking the number of discharged people to 4,172.

Significantly, the State tested 12,445 people on Sunday against the 8,270 tests conducted on the previous day. Among the four fatalities on Sunday, three had comorbidities. While two of them, both residents of Tiruvallur, died at the RGGGH, the other two succumbed at Government Stanley Hospital. According to official bulletin, a 63-year-old man with hypertension and chronic kidney disease died on May 16 due to respiratory failure and acute pulmonary edema.

He was admitted to the RGGGH on May 15. The other victim is a 40-year-old man. He was admitted in the same hospital on May 12 and died on 17 May due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and respiratory failure, the bulletin said.

Among the fatalities in Stanley Hospital, a 44-year-old woman with rheumatoid arthritis was admitted on May 16 and died on the same day due to septic shock. A 45-year-old woman with diabetes, hypertension and bronchial asthma admitted on May 7, died on May 16.According to the bulletin, Sunday’s cases included 73 people returned from Maharashtra, three from Telangana, two each from Karnataka, Rajasthan and AP.

Only eight districts reported new cases on Sunday. Besides Chennai, Chengalpattu reported 28 cases, Madurai 10, Ariyalur and Kancheepuram five cases each, Kallakurichi three, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam one case each.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp