Tamil Nadu coronavirus cases cross 11,000-mark, death toll rises to 78

CHENNAI: The Covid-19 tally in Tamil Nadu crossed 11,000-mark on Sunday with 639 people testing positive. Incidentally, it took just two days for the figure to rise from 10,000 to 11,000. The State also reported four more deaths taking the toll to 78.

Among the fresh cases, Chennai recorded 482 which includes one each who returned from neighbouring AP and Karnataka. As on Sunday, the State’s tally stood at 11,224 with Chennai alone accounting for 6,750 cases. Meanwhile, in the highest single-day record, 634 people got discharged on the day, taking the number of discharged people to 4,172.

Significantly, the State tested 12,445 people on Sunday against the 8,270 tests conducted on the previous day. Among the four fatalities on Sunday, three had comorbidities. While two of them, both residents of Tiruvallur, died at the RGGGH, the other two succumbed at Government Stanley Hospital. According to official bulletin, a 63-year-old man with hypertension and chronic kidney disease died on May 16 due to respiratory failure and acute pulmonary edema.

He was admitted to the RGGGH on May 15. The other victim is a 40-year-old man. He was admitted in the same hospital on May 12 and died on 17 May due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and respiratory failure, the bulletin said.

Among the fatalities in Stanley Hospital, a 44-year-old woman with rheumatoid arthritis was admitted on May 16 and died on the same day due to septic shock. A 45-year-old woman with diabetes, hypertension and bronchial asthma admitted on May 7, died on May 16.According to the bulletin, Sunday’s cases included 73 people returned from Maharashtra, three from Telangana, two each from Karnataka, Rajasthan and AP.

Only eight districts reported new cases on Sunday. Besides Chennai, Chengalpattu reported 28 cases, Madurai 10, Ariyalur and Kancheepuram five cases each, Kallakurichi three, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam one case each.