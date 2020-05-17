STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government extends lockdown till May 31 with relaxations for 25 districts

The relaxation will not be applicable in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Thirupattur, Kallkuruchi, Thiruvannamalai, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.

Published: 17th May 2020 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Koyambedu market

The new relaxations will be applicable to 25 districts of the state. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has extended the existing lockdown until May 31 this year with additional relaxations. The lockdown in the 12 districts including Chennai, Chennagalpattu and Kancheepuram, where the COVID-19 cases are high, will continue without any further relaxation.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in a press statement on Sunday said that orders have been issued by the Tamil Nadu state government for procuring medicines valued for Rs 146 crore, 21 lakh PPEs, 1.45 crore three-ply face masks and 24 lakh N-95 masks. The State government issued a notification under the act 1939 and Epidemicdisease act -1897 following the WHO declaration of the disease as a pandemic.

The state government had enforced the lockdown till May 17 following the lockdown announcement of the union government.

He further said due to the effective measures of the state government to contain the COVID-19,  the discharge ratio is higher when compared to other states in the country, and the death rate is very low.

Following a review meeting with the district collectors on May 13,  a meeting with the medical experts on May 14 and a meeting with senior ministers based on the suggestions received in those meetings, the state government has decided to extend the existing lockdown till May 31 midnight under the state disaster management act, with some relaxations, the statement said.

The relaxation will be applicable to 25 districts of the state except for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Thirupattur, Kallkuruchi, Thiruvannamalai, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.

The remaining districts may operate transportation within the respective districts without TN e-Pass. However, the residents of those districts should continue to get the TN e-Pass for entering into other districts.

The residents of the 25 districts may use hired taxi for essential transportation.

Buses may operate for Government and private industries after getting special permission with 20 passengers, seven passengers can travel in a van, three passengers can travel in ‘Innova’ type SUVs and two passengers can travel in smaller cars (except the driver).

Additionally, the MGNREGS works are to be permitted with 100 per cent of employees.

Industries in areas outside Greater Chennai Police limits and have below 100 employees capacity, can function with full capacity and the industries have more than 100 employees can function with 100 employees.

Permission is to be given for private commercial establishments to function with minimum employees for maintenance works.

An exemption has given to carry out Plus two paper valuation, permission will be given to get coaching for sporting events from an individual coach for national and international events.

Permission is to be given for operating auto and taxi with TN e-Pass for medical needs in the 12 districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and others, where the internal transportation is now not permitted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu government Tamil Nadu lockdown extended coronavirus lockdown covid-19
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp