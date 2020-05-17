Tamil Nadu government extends lockdown till May 31 with relaxations for 25 districts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has extended the existing lockdown until May 31 this year with additional relaxations. The lockdown in the 12 districts including Chennai, Chennagalpattu and Kancheepuram, where the COVID-19 cases are high, will continue without any further relaxation.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in a press statement on Sunday said that orders have been issued by the Tamil Nadu state government for procuring medicines valued for Rs 146 crore, 21 lakh PPEs, 1.45 crore three-ply face masks and 24 lakh N-95 masks. The State government issued a notification under the act 1939 and Epidemicdisease act -1897 following the WHO declaration of the disease as a pandemic.

The state government had enforced the lockdown till May 17 following the lockdown announcement of the union government.

He further said due to the effective measures of the state government to contain the COVID-19, the discharge ratio is higher when compared to other states in the country, and the death rate is very low.

Following a review meeting with the district collectors on May 13, a meeting with the medical experts on May 14 and a meeting with senior ministers based on the suggestions received in those meetings, the state government has decided to extend the existing lockdown till May 31 midnight under the state disaster management act, with some relaxations, the statement said.

The relaxation will be applicable to 25 districts of the state except for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Thirupattur, Kallkuruchi, Thiruvannamalai, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.

The remaining districts may operate transportation within the respective districts without TN e-Pass. However, the residents of those districts should continue to get the TN e-Pass for entering into other districts.

The residents of the 25 districts may use hired taxi for essential transportation.

Buses may operate for Government and private industries after getting special permission with 20 passengers, seven passengers can travel in a van, three passengers can travel in ‘Innova’ type SUVs and two passengers can travel in smaller cars (except the driver).

Additionally, the MGNREGS works are to be permitted with 100 per cent of employees.

Industries in areas outside Greater Chennai Police limits and have below 100 employees capacity, can function with full capacity and the industries have more than 100 employees can function with 100 employees.

Permission is to be given for private commercial establishments to function with minimum employees for maintenance works.

An exemption has given to carry out Plus two paper valuation, permission will be given to get coaching for sporting events from an individual coach for national and international events.

Permission is to be given for operating auto and taxi with TN e-Pass for medical needs in the 12 districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and others, where the internal transportation is now not permitted.