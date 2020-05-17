Thoothukudi sexual assault case: Police arrest five including juvenile

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Kulathur police on Friday night arrested five persons, including a 17-year-old boy, on charges of sexual assault and harassment of a 17-year-old girl who resorted to self-immolation on May 8.

The police are on the lookout for two more suspects, identified as A Manoj Kumar and C Praveen Kumar.

The 17-year-old boy was sent to an observation home in Tirunelveli. The four arrested, excluding the juvenile, have been identified as Saravana Kumar (27), M Velsamy (29), K Udhayakumar (19), and V Karupasamy (19). The police registered a case against them under Sections 147, 509, and 506 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 4 of the Women Harassment Act, Sections 5(1), 6, 11(2), 11(4), 11(5), and 17 of the POCSO Act, and Section 67B of the Information Technology Act.

Sources said that the girl, a school dropout, attempted self-immolation on May 8, and was admitted, with 40 per cent burn injuries, to Thoothukudi Medical College and Hospital. However, a video released by one of her relatives, in which the girl reportedly mentions being threatened by the suspects, went viral on social media.

Sources said that Saravana Kumar had befriended the girl, when she was working in a self-help group, and had been in contact with her over the phone. After the girl had stopped talking to him, Saravana once threatened to set her ablaze, if she did not call him back, added sources.