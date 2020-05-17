STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi sexual assault case: Police arrest five including juvenile

Sources said that the girl, a school dropout, attempted self-immolation on May 8, and was admitted, with 40 per cent burn injuries, to Thoothukudi Medical College and Hospital.

Published: 17th May 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Kulathur police on Friday night arrested five persons, including a 17-year-old boy, on charges of sexual assault and harassment of a 17-year-old girl who resorted to self-immolation on May 8.

The police are on the lookout for two more suspects, identified as A Manoj Kumar and C Praveen Kumar.

The 17-year-old boy was sent to an observation home in Tirunelveli. The four arrested, excluding the juvenile, have been identified as Saravana Kumar (27), M Velsamy (29), K Udhayakumar (19), and V Karupasamy (19). The police registered a case against them under Sections 147, 509, and 506 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 4 of the Women Harassment Act, Sections 5(1), 6, 11(2), 11(4), 11(5), and 17 of the POCSO Act, and Section 67B of the Information Technology Act.

Sources said that the girl, a school dropout, attempted self-immolation on May 8, and was admitted, with 40 per cent burn injuries, to Thoothukudi Medical College and Hospital. However, a video released by one of her relatives, in which the girl reportedly mentions being threatened by the suspects, went viral on social media.

Sources said that Saravana Kumar had befriended the girl, when she was working in a self-help group, and had been in contact with her over the phone. After the girl had stopped talking to him, Saravana once threatened to set her ablaze, if she did not call him back, added sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
POCSO Act Sexual abuse Crimes against women
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp