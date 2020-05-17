STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tirupur garment units focus on making masks to tide over coronavirus crisis

Moore than two crore masks have been transported from Tirupur Railway Station to major cities across the country in the last 40 days.

Published: 17th May 2020 01:25 AM

Image of surgical masks used for representation. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Business is all about sensing the demand and catering to it. While the lockdown curbs have affected the global economy and various sectors in it, garment units in the district have found a way around the problem.

Shifting their focus from manufacturing their usual products, many garment units have switched to making masks, a highly demanded product in the market presently, to tide over the crisis.

According to a source in the railways, more than two crore masks have been transported from Tirupur Railway Station to major cities across the country in the last 40 days. The source said that cotton masks were much sought after variety.

Speaking to TNIE, an owner of a garment unit V S Chandirakumar said many of the units began operations soon after the State government announced relaxations.

"Unfortunately, there were no orders from domestic clients as well as from e-commerce platforms. At that moment, we are focussing on making masks due to its high demand. I have already supplied 500 masks,  designed, manufactured by me, till early March. The experience gave me the push to make more of them," he said, adding that the operations were expanded after consultations with business partners and clients.

"I started receiving orders for small units and corporate companies. For the last few days, I have supplied more than 80,000 pieces. Apart from this, I am also designing personal protective equipment (PPEs) for healthcare workers throughout Tamil Nadu," Chandirakumar said.

Tirupur Exporters and Manufacturer Association president MP Muthurathinam said, "There are no domestic orders ever since the lockdown was imposed. Ever since the relaxations were announced, many garment units were confused after they received no orders. So they started making masks." He opined that the demand for masks is there to stay until the virus is completely eradicated. MP Muthurathinam said,'There are more than 100 units started to produce mask instead of garment goods'

India producing 2 lakh PPE kits per day

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said India is producing 2 lakh PPE kits per day.

Participating in a webinar recently, he said, "There is a huge opportunity for Indian apparel manufacturers in Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech on May 12 mentioned that the country is self-reliant when it comes to PPE kits. As a result, India is currently producing 2 lakh kits per day."

