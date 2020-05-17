Veteran CPM leader K Varadharajan passes away

By Express News Service

KARUR: CPM politburo member K Varadharajan passed away at a hospital in Karur on Saturday. He was 73. Born in Srirangam in 1946, Varadharajan quit his job in PWD in 1968 to become full-time member of CPM. He rose through the ranks and served as Tiruchy zonal committee secretary before becoming member of State Executive Committee in 1974.

When emergency was imposed, he remained underground for two years. Varadharajan was selected to the Central Executive Committee in 2002. He also served as general secretary of TN Farmers Association and as general secretary of AIKS.

Varadharajan arrived in Karur two months ago to be with his son but could not return to Tiruchy due to lockdown. On Saturday, he was admitted in a private hospital for age-related illness, the party said in a statement. Varadharajan’s funeral will be held in Srirangam at 11 am on Sunday. CPM has announced three-day mourning in the State.