Camps to be set up for those stranded in Tamil Nadu-Andhra border

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After reports of hundreds of migrant workers walking from Chennai getting stranded at the TN-Andhra border, the city corporation is gearing up to open camps for migrant workers and also set up a call centre to facilitate their movement to other States.

All expenses during their stay at the camps will be taken care of, according to a Corporation release. Meanwhile, police officials said they have placed roadblocks across the TN-AP border in Tiruvallur district to prevent migrant workers from entering the neighbouring State.

“We have asked people to halt their journey as AP police are sending them back. We are also connecting them with NGOs and Corporation officials for food and shelter,” said a senior police officer.