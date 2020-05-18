Cash-starved civic bodies await 'transfer duty share' to disburse salaries

PUDUCHERRY: Though the pandemic-triggered lockdown has affected everyone, for some the crisis has dealt a severe blow. The salaries of sanitation workers here have been pending for a period ranging from one to four months. Still they arrive on the streets every morning to keep the union territory clean knowing fully well what the world is combating against.
Not just sanitation workers, other employees of several municipalities and commune panchayats have also not received their salaries. Sources say, the local bodies are awaiting the release of 'transfer duty share' from the Registration Department to disburse salaries. The amounts from transfer duty and stamp duty collected by the Registration department is usually shared equally with the respective local body.
While for Puducherry Municipality employees the pay is pending for one month, for commune panchayats of Nettapakkam and Mannadipet, it is pending for two months. "Commune panchayats in TR Pattinam and Thirunallar have to pay three months' pay, while Karaikal Municipality and Nedungadu commune panchayat are yet to disburse four months' salaries to their staff," President of State Municipalities and Commune Panchayat Association P Anandaganapathy said.
Five years ago, the Puducherry government stopped providing grants to local bodies and they were left to fend for themselves. Due to the lockdown, the local bodies now also don't receive revenue from issuing trade licence, property tax and other taxes, Puducherry Municipal Commissioner S Sivakumar said.
From January this year, the 'transfer duty share' has also not been remitted to local bodies. Puducherry municipality alone has a due of around Rs 2.6 crore, while it requires Rs 3.5 crore for paying salaries and pension, said Anandaganapathy.
Only some local bodies like Oulgaret municipality and Villianur commune panchayat have managed to pay salaries as they have a lot of industries in their limits, Anandaganapathy added.
PUDUCHERRY: Though the pandemic-triggered lockdown has affected everyone, for some the crisis has dealt a severe blow. The salaries of sanitation workers here have been pending for a period ranging from one to four months. Still they arrive on the streets every morning to keep the union territory clean knowing fully well what the world is combating against.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
MHA order directing companies to pay full wages to employees during lockdown withdrawn
Cyclone Amphan very intense; has potential to wreak large-scale damage: IMD
Lockdown 4.0: Delhi markets to open on odd-even basis; buses, cabs to run with restrictions, says CM
South Africa to introduce changes to marriage laws, recognise Hindu-Muslim alliances
Fearing separation, two women from Tamil Nadu's Namakkal end lives
Lockdown relaxation: Buses, taxis, autos to ply; malls to remain shut in Kerala