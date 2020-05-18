STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Demand to postpone board exams grows louder

They said they were worried about students and teachers possibly contracting the disease during the examination period.

Published: 18th May 2020 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

Students, school students, examinations, board exams

Representational image of students preparing for exams. (Photo | EPS)

By Aadhithya MS
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Teachers and educationists from various quarters have asked for postponement of the Class 10 board exams as there is no let-up in the spread of coronavirus. In addition, they have pointed out the exams are scheduled to start on June 1, immediately after the final day of Lockdown 4.0 - May 31.

They said they were worried about students and teachers possibly contracting the disease during the examination period. Tamil Nadu Thodakapalli Asiriyargal Mandram and Kalviyalargal Sangamam are among various movements that raised these issues and called for postponement.

N Shanmuganathan, president, Tamil Nadu Thodakapalli Asiriyargal Mandram, said, “Covid-19 cases have only been on the rise from the first day of  lockdown. Amid this, teachers have been asked to report for duty from May 21 and exams have been announced from June 1. Many teachers do not live close to their schools. Some even reside in other districts. Given the short notice, in these testing times, it is insensitive to rush the exams.”

He said students would also not be mentally prepared. Shanmuganathan said, “Every year in most government and aided schools students come to school to study for board exams after lessons are finished. Teachers prepare them mentally. Also, many would not have a conducive environment at home.”

Kalviyalargal Sangamam State coordinator C Satishkumar said, “Ensuring none of the students appearing for the exams have not already contracted the disease is near impossible. To check on that every day before allowing them into the examination centre is another issue. If someone is found to have had or contracted the disease, it would be a Herculean task to check upon all students taking exams at that particular centre.”

One parent or guardian to be provided e-pass
Erode: School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan,on Sunday, said that a parent or a guardian of students stranded in other districts will be provided with e-pass to accompany them back home. Data of students, who study in private schools, stranded in other districts is also being collected, he told media
persons in Gobichettipalayam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
board exams Coronavirus India under lockdown Lockdown 4.0
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp