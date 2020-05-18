Demand to postpone board exams grows louder

Aadhithya MS By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Teachers and educationists from various quarters have asked for postponement of the Class 10 board exams as there is no let-up in the spread of coronavirus. In addition, they have pointed out the exams are scheduled to start on June 1, immediately after the final day of Lockdown 4.0 - May 31.

They said they were worried about students and teachers possibly contracting the disease during the examination period. Tamil Nadu Thodakapalli Asiriyargal Mandram and Kalviyalargal Sangamam are among various movements that raised these issues and called for postponement.

N Shanmuganathan, president, Tamil Nadu Thodakapalli Asiriyargal Mandram, said, “Covid-19 cases have only been on the rise from the first day of lockdown. Amid this, teachers have been asked to report for duty from May 21 and exams have been announced from June 1. Many teachers do not live close to their schools. Some even reside in other districts. Given the short notice, in these testing times, it is insensitive to rush the exams.”

He said students would also not be mentally prepared. Shanmuganathan said, “Every year in most government and aided schools students come to school to study for board exams after lessons are finished. Teachers prepare them mentally. Also, many would not have a conducive environment at home.”

Kalviyalargal Sangamam State coordinator C Satishkumar said, “Ensuring none of the students appearing for the exams have not already contracted the disease is near impossible. To check on that every day before allowing them into the examination centre is another issue. If someone is found to have had or contracted the disease, it would be a Herculean task to check upon all students taking exams at that particular centre.”

One parent or guardian to be provided e-pass

Erode: School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan,on Sunday, said that a parent or a guardian of students stranded in other districts will be provided with e-pass to accompany them back home. Data of students, who study in private schools, stranded in other districts is also being collected, he told media

