Enforcing plastic ban proving a tough task

K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With dine-in facilities suspended in all the roadside eateries and restaurants, parcel orders are the only way out for them to make an income. But, banned plastic bags pose merchants a big challenge. Raids by Corporation officials have not stopped the use of plastic bags/covers. Traders complain that they are forced to parcel food in plastic as customers do not bring their own bags or vessels to the shops.

“We cannot afford to lose customers just because we do not have plastic bags to offer. We will avoid its usage once dine-in facilities are permitted by the government,” said R Saravanan, who runs an eatery near Tiruchy railway station.

A few traders wanted the civic body to give them an alternative. “Most of the customers come without bags. If I do not give a cover, they would move on to another shop. How can I make sales when my business is already facing loss. The Corporation should consider our plight and provide us eco-friendly bags at an affordable price,” said M Sundaram, who runs a hotel on Vayalur road.

Even hawkers have started to use banned plastic bags. “If all stop using banned plastic products, I will also stop using them. If I stop using them, I will only lose my customers,” said Ansar Ali, a street vendor.

A senior Corporation official said that the civic body has started conducting inspections at various places to stop the use of banned plastic products.