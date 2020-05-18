STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Gang kills friend in drunken brawl

Four youth brutally slashed their friend over a heated argument late on Saturday night in Srirangam.

Published: 18th May 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Four youth brutally slashed their friend over a heated argument late on Saturday night in Srirangam. The victim died before reaching hospital. The five youth had been drinking liquor when an argument broke out.

The four youth, identified as Udhayakumar (24), Mari (21), Gokul (24) and Vicky (22) of Srirangam, chased their friend Vignesh (19). Though Vignesh attempted to escape, the four caught him on Nariyan Street and started slashing him with machetes and knives. As Vignesh collapsed the youth fled.

Though Vignesh was rushed to Srirangam GH, he was declared brought dead. Srirangam police arrested the four from their hideout in the wee hours of Sunday. A preliminary inquiry revealed the youth were all friends and spent a lot of time together. On Saturday, the five youth gathered at their regular meeting spot and started drinking liquor. Vignesh and one of the four accused got into argument and as tempers flared,  Vignesh left.

Around 11 pm, all four accused persons came to Vignesh’s house and took him near Srirangam railway station. The again quarrelled over the same issue and soon, the accused attacked him fatally.

Based on their statement, all four accused persons were booked on charges of murder and remanded on Sunday.

Three cases of drunken brawls have been reported in the district following the opening of TASMAC outlets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
drunken brawl murder
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp