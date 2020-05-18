Gang kills friend in drunken brawl

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Four youth brutally slashed their friend over a heated argument late on Saturday night in Srirangam. The victim died before reaching hospital. The five youth had been drinking liquor when an argument broke out.

The four youth, identified as Udhayakumar (24), Mari (21), Gokul (24) and Vicky (22) of Srirangam, chased their friend Vignesh (19). Though Vignesh attempted to escape, the four caught him on Nariyan Street and started slashing him with machetes and knives. As Vignesh collapsed the youth fled.

Though Vignesh was rushed to Srirangam GH, he was declared brought dead. Srirangam police arrested the four from their hideout in the wee hours of Sunday. A preliminary inquiry revealed the youth were all friends and spent a lot of time together. On Saturday, the five youth gathered at their regular meeting spot and started drinking liquor. Vignesh and one of the four accused got into argument and as tempers flared, Vignesh left.

Around 11 pm, all four accused persons came to Vignesh’s house and took him near Srirangam railway station. The again quarrelled over the same issue and soon, the accused attacked him fatally.

Based on their statement, all four accused persons were booked on charges of murder and remanded on Sunday.

Three cases of drunken brawls have been reported in the district following the opening of TASMAC outlets.