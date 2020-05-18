S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A section of DMK district secretaries appear to be upset over what they consider ‘undue influence’ of poll strategist firm Indian Political Action Committee, in the daily functioning of party.

In a video conference with party president MK Stalin on Saturday, a few district secretaries conveyed that members of I-PAC are intervening in decisions of district secretaries, said sources. The recent incident was on the list of beneficiaries of party’s massive COVID relief campaign ‘Ondrinaivom Va’. One of the district secretaries is said to have made a sharp criticism saying that I-PAC members are showing a ‘big-brother attitude’ towards them.

A district secretary said, “We excluded people who are affluent in the list of people we are distributing the relief materials. But I-PAC members forced us to distribute relief items to affluent people. They are treating us like novices.”

Stalin assured that the power and role of district secretaries will not be affected in any way.