Migrants depart from Tiruchy & Villupuram

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY/VILLUPURAM/CUDDALORE: Migrant workers stranded in Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore and Ariyalur districts were sent back to their home States on a special train from Villupuram on Saturday night.

As many as 1,324 workers were taken to Villupuram railway junction where they were supplied food, tablets, face masks and hand sanitisers. The locomotive departed at 8 pm on Saturday night, and sources said. Cuddalore Collector V Anbuselvan said 1,300 others had shown willingness to go back home.

Meanwhile, Sharmik Express with 1,425 workers departed from Tiruchirappalli to Uttar Pradesh on Sunday night. As many as 458 people, including 292 Tabligh Jamaat attendees who were quarantined in Delhi, is set to arrive Tiruchy on Monday morning in another Sharmik Express.