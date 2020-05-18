Traders near transport hubs struggling

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With train and bus services suspended, hundreds of traders near transport hubs in the city have lost business. Though most of the shops have opened, there is no footfall because public transport remains suspended.

“Though we opened tea stalls, we have to take a lot of care to ensure social distancing. Police patrolling the areas would issue us a warning if there is a crowd in front of the stalls. Therefore, takeaway orders are not a viable option for us,” said Palaniappan who runs a stall near Tiruchy railway station. The situation is similar at shops near Central bus stand. “We would get business only if bus services resume. Currently, we have reduced our staff strength as we are not getting much business. We would need more staff only if we start serving food inside,” said Muthu, who runs an eatery near the bus stand.

The situation is a bit different for traders near Chathiram bus stand. Although a few residents visit the area, they rarely bring much business to the shops as they are out to buy vegetables from the temporary market there. “Who would visit the bus stand if there is no bus service? Even if vendors are creating some inconvenience by sitting in front of our shops, they are the ones attracting residents to this area,” said Rama Murthy, who runs a bakery near Chathiram bus stand.

Though the vendors may be a blessing in disguise for a few traders, some shopkeepers are of the view the civic body should shift this temporary vegetable market if the government decides to resume bus services.

“If they resume bus services after Lockdown 3.0, we would get customers. Then, these vendors sitting in front would create inconvenience to customers visiting our shops. The corporation should consider relocating the temporary market when the government resumes bus services,” said Balaji, who runs a fruit shop near Chathiram bus stand.

Vendors in the temporary vegetable market also support this view. They want the Corporation to consider relocating them to Gandhi Market as they are not getting sufficient sales at their present location. “Nobody is satisfied with the temporary market as no one is getting sufficient sales. Most of us believe the Corporation should permit us to do business in Gandhi Market if there are plans for more relaxation after Lockdown 3.0,” said Anjammal, a vegetable vendor at the temporary market.