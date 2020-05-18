Two held for killing newborn in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Sholavandhan police on Sunday arrested a 55-year-old woman and her son in connection with the death of a four-day-old baby girl on May 14.The arrested -- K Pandiammal (55) and Thavamani (32) of Boomedu Street in Sholavandhanare -- are the baby’s paternal grandmother and its father.

According to sources, Thavamani-Chitra couple has three daughters. On May 10, Chitra gave birth to a fourth daughter at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Melakkal. Although the baby was born healthy, it died under mysterious circumstances four days later. Subsequently, VAO Samaiyan lodged a complaint with the Sholavandhan police, which launched an investigation. On Saturday, the body was exhumed in the presence of Vadipatti Tahsildar Krishnakumarand and doctors from the Government Rajaji Hospital performed an autopsy on the body.

Meanwhile, investigating officer Grace Shopia Bai from the Sholavandhan police said that Pandiammal confessed to have administered erukam paal (sap of calotropis gigantea) to the baby on May 14. The baby died hours later. The officer said that Pandiammal was not happy with a fourth granddaughter. The baby’s mother, Chitra, was unaware of the incident as the toxic sap was administered to the baby when Chitra was out, but Thavamani knew what happened,” the officer said.