Eighteen COVID-19 patients discharged

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Eighteen COVID-19 patients in Krishnagiri were discharged from ESI hospital on Monday, with this the tally in the district came down to two.

According to Joint Director Of Health Services P Paramasivan, of the 18 patients discharged, 12 are women and 6 are men. All the 18 patients from Shoolagiri and the second samples collected were turned negative.

The health officials provided a kit, comprising a multi-vitamin tablet, hand sanitiser, mask, and Kabasura Kudineer, to each person and also gave 10-kg vegetables to the patients' family members. The patients have been instructed to remain home quarantined for 14 days.

In the other news, blood samples of two persons, who returned from Maharashtra, were collected and they were discharged after their results turned negative.