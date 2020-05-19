Industries worry as migrants hurry

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With scores of migrant workers returning to their hometowns, industrial units in Coimbatore face bleak times ahead, as they claim they do not have workers to employ and get their operations up and running as even locals are unavailable due to lack of transportation facilities.



Members of industry associations opined that migrant workers are dedicated and workaholics. However, with the government issuing cost-free travel passes, migrant labourers are showing interest in returning to their hometowns, despite industrial units having resumed operations.

Laghu Udyog Bharati Vice President (Tamil Nadu) S Surulivel said that 80 to 90 per cent of the workforce employed in the foundries are migrant workers. They would not be able to immediately employ local workers as they are stuck in other districts due to the lockdown.

He said, “The migrants do all sorts of works, despite being employed at a particular section in the unit. But, the uncertainty over COVID-19 pandemic forced them to return to their native places.”Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises (TACT) District President J James said small-scale units would face massive impact because of migrants travelling back home.He said the pay scale of a migrant worker compared to local workers differs, because the former is provided with accommodation. “We don’t know where they will return or not,” he said.

Coimbatore District Small Scale Industries Association (CODISSIA) President R Ramamurthy said, “The units must start their operations from the scratch due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, the units would become operational only from July with a 50 per cent workforce. It could increase to 70 per cent by December.”Ramamurthy said they are in constant touch with the migrant labourers and claimed they will return, once the situation is under control.

The flip side

Coimbatore, Tirupur Districts Micro and Cottage Entrepreneurs Association (COTMA) President C Sivakumar said there is an opportunity for local labourers to get jobs. He said it depends on how they utilise the opportunity at hand.