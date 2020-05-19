Mortality rate low in TN because younger population primarily affected

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Although the COVID-19 mortality rate in Tamil Nadu has remained low so far at 0.67 per cent, public health experts caution that it is too early to celebrate as the virus is yet to strike a large number of people in the vulnerable age groups of over 60 and under 12.

According to data provided in the daily bulletins issued by the Directorate of Public Health till Sunday, of the 11,224 who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, 9,749 are in the age group of 13-60 years. Only 812 patients are 60 years of age and older while only 663 are under the age of 12.

"Look at the ages of people who have been infected so far. Unlike in western countries, here it is younger people who have been most affected. The mortality rate will rise once more people over the age of 60 get infected. That is why it is important to protect older people," a public health expert, on condition of anonymity.



Another infectious disease expert said the State must brace for when schools reopen. "Once schools reopen, children might bring the infection back home and spread it to their grandparents. The real problem will arise then. So, it is not correct to say the death rate is low," the expert said.

A New Indian Express analysis of information available on 77 of the 78 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu till Sunday showed that 62 per cent of those who had died were men and 38 per cent women. Most of the deaths -- 31 per cent -- were of patients in the age group of 50 to 59. The next highest number of deaths -- 23 per cent -- were in the age group of 60-69. As much as 18 per cent of deaths were in the age group of 70-79 and just 1 per cent of the deceased were in the age group of 80-89 per cent. However, 2.5 per cent of the deceased were over the age of 90. On the other hand, 18 per cent of deaths were also seen in the age group of 40-49. Only 5 per cent of deaths were of patients in the age group of 30-39 and just 1 per cent were in the age group of 20-29. None of the 77 deaths were of patients under the age of 20.

A member of Tamil Nadu’s death audit committee agreed that elderly people and those with comorbidities had been found to be most vulnerable. However, the member, commenting on what had been learnt so far, said COVID-19 largely remained a mystery.

“We have only found that the virus attacks lungs rapidly. Once the lungs are severely damaged, even putting the patient on a ventilator does not help. This is one of the reasons why some people with comorbidities have survived when others have not,” said the committee member.

The committee has audited the 64 deaths reported in the State till May 14, excluding two deaths that were cross notified to other States. "Out of 64 deaths we audited, we have found that only three patients who died had no comorbidities. In those three cases, we found that damage to the lung was the cause of death. Even people with comorbidities have survived if their lungs were not too damaged. We also observed that the virus attack was so rapid that within minutes of developing severe symptoms, patients are collapsing," said the member.

"If the damage to lungs is above 90 per cent, then death is certain and even oxygen therapy will not help," added the member.

Meanwhile, a senior health department official pointed out that not a single asymptomatic COVID-19 patient had died in the State. “People who died all had symptoms. That is why now it is advised that only people with symptoms will be admitted in hospitals and will be monitored closely. If they happen to have comorbidities then extra care is being taken. All asymptomatic people can be sent for home quarantine or COVID Care Centres (CCDs)," the official said.

"Asymptomatic people are mostly being given Zinc and Vitamin C for 10 days. They don't even require any other medicines," the official added.