Over 600 from Delhi return to Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY/TIRUNELVELI: As many as 1,162 passengers reached Tamil Nadu on a Shramik Express from Delhi on Monday. Of them, 558 passengers, including 292 Tablighi Jamaat attendees, got off in Tiruchy, 306 in Madurai and 298 at Tambaram.

“The train departed from New Delhi station on May 16. Following stoppage at Chennai Central, the train reached Tiruchy with the remaining passengers. From here, the train would take an onward journey from Tirunelveli railway station,” said a Railways official.

Following their arrival, the 266 migrants from the train were sent to their respective districts, while Tablighi Jamaat returnees were quarantined in a private college facility. A group of 88 persons including Jamaat attendees migrant workers, students and others stranded in Delhi, landed in Tirunelveli railway junction on Monday. They were also quarantined. The returnees also include those from Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts. Officials said those quarantined will be sent home after they test negative for COVID-19.