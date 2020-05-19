STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Over 600 from Delhi return to Tamil Nadu

As many as 1,162 passengers reached Tamil Nadu on a Shramik Express from Delhi on Monday.

Published: 19th May 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers of Shramik Express from Delhi walking out of Tiruchirapalli railway junction on Monday | MK Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY/TIRUNELVELI: As many as 1,162 passengers reached Tamil Nadu on a Shramik Express from Delhi on Monday. Of them, 558 passengers, including 292 Tablighi Jamaat attendees, got off in Tiruchy, 306 in Madurai and 298 at Tambaram.

“The train departed from New Delhi station on May 16. Following stoppage at Chennai Central, the train reached Tiruchy with the remaining passengers. From here, the train would take an onward journey from Tirunelveli railway station,” said a Railways official.

Following their arrival, the 266 migrants from the train were sent to their respective districts, while Tablighi Jamaat returnees were quarantined in a private college facility. A group of 88 persons including Jamaat attendees migrant workers, students and others stranded in Delhi, landed in Tirunelveli railway junction on Monday. They were also quarantined. The returnees also include those from Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts. Officials said those quarantined will be sent home after they test negative for COVID-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Shramik Express
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp