Tamil Nadu State Board exams for Class 10 pushed back to June 15

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Board exams for Class 10 students will be conducted from June 15-25, announced School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Tuesday. The exams were scheduled from June 1 previously.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he said that after discussing logistics with various stakeholders, the government decided to push back the exams by a fortnight. He said that many more red zones will change to green zones by mid-June easing mobility of students.

Steps have been taken by the government to ensure that only about 10 students will be seated in a classroom in a bid to maintain physical distancing. The total number of exam centres has been increased from 3,825 to 12,690. He said students will be allotted exam centres within a 5km radius of their residence and added that this may mean they could have their own school as an exam centre.

Sengottaiyan promised that the government will take all steps to make transport and other necessary arrangement for students as required by Friday.

He further added that the paper evaluation of Class 12 public exams would begin on May 27 as scheduled. However no decision has been taken on when the results would be announced.

A decision on reopening schools has not been taken yet, Sengottaiyan said.

Exam schedule

June 15 -- Language

June 17 -- English

June 19 -- Mathematics

June 20 -- Optional Language

June 22 -- Science

June 24 -- Social Science

June 25 -- Vocational