3 cops detained in Ariyalur village over assault

Police allegedly attacked a man in Manakkal village with a bamboo stick. The man was injured and admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Police allegedly attacked a man in Manakkal village with a bamboo stick. The man was injured and admitted to a private hospital for treatment. On receiving information some people were playing cards in the village’s Mariamman temple, two constables and a head constable led by SI Nandhakumar conducted a raid in the village.

Some people playing cards reportedly fled the spot on seeing the police. Later, police allegedly attacked a man standing under a tree near the temple. He reportedly was not part of the gang.

The injured person was identified as Alagudurai (39) of Venmani in Perambalur district. He is an auto driver and married to Puspavalli of Manakkal village. On Monday, he came to his father-in-law Palanivel’s house in Manakkal on his two-wheeler with his wife. Alagudurai was reportedly standing under a tree near the house after lunch when head constable Prakash Vel allegedly attacked him with the bamboo stick. Alagudurai suffered injuries on his head. Villagers then detained the policemen for an hour.

Ariyalur inspector Senthil Maran rushed to the spot and negotiated with the villagers. Alagudurai’s father-in-law said, “Alagudurai has the habit of eating betel leaf after lunch. The incident happened while he was eating betel leaf standing near the temple. Alagudurai suffered head injuries and no scan has been done yet. We are scared. The authorities should take action for his treatment.”

Maran refused to comment on the allegations against the policemen but said the head constable has been transferred to the Armed Reserved Wing.

