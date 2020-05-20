STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brothers die of respiratory failure; panic sets in

Residents at MGR Nagar in Vattamuthampatti near S Kollapatti are panicked after the back-to-back death of two brothers in a span of 1.5 months due to respiratory failure here on Saturday.

Published: 20th May 2020 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SALEM: Residents at MGR Nagar in Vattamuthampatti near S Kollapatti are panicked after the back-to-back death of two brothers in a span of 1.5 months due to respiratory failure here on Saturday. Meanwhile, health officials said the deceased and their family members were tested negative for COVID-19.

Police said that the brothers — Ajith Kumar (19), a first year BE student, and Prabakaran (17), a Class 12 student — were residing at MGR Nagar. Their father, Solaiappan, is working at a powerloom unit. The police said, in April, Prabakaran died due to respiratory failure. On information, the officials went to village and collected swab from the family members, but their results turned negative.

Meanwhile, on Monday afternoon, Kumar also experienced breathing problem and stomach pain and his parents took him to the nearby Primary Health Centre (PHC). However, he died before reaching the PHC. On information, the officials went to the village and disinfected the streets.

Following the death of youngsters, rumours spread in the village that the brothers were infected with the novel coronavirus. The officials sent Kumar’s body to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Salem Medical College Hospital for autopsy. The officials have again collected nasal swab of victim’s family members.

The hospital dean, R Balaji Nathan, told TNIE that the second test on the deceased and his parents were turned negative for COVID-19. The exact cause of the death can be ascertained only after postmortem examination report.

