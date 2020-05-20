CBI alerts Tamil Nadu on malicious software threat

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CBI has issued an alert relating to a banking Trojan known as Cerberus. Trojans are a type of malicious code or software that looks legitimate but can take control of your computer.

According to CBI, this malicious software takes advantage of COVID-19 pandemic to impersonate and send SMS using the lure of COVID-related content to download the embedded malicious link, which deploys its malicious app usually spread via phishing campaigns to trick users into installing it on their smartphones. This Trojan primarily focuses on stealing financial data such as credit card numbers.