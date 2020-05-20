COVID19: Nine recovered people donate plasma in Tamil Nadu

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nine recovered patients have donated plasma in the last week for multi-centre clinical trials approved by the ICMR. “Eight of them donated at the MMC while the ninth did so at the Madurai GH. “The transfusion process may begin soon,’’ said Health Secretary Beela Rajesh.

What is convalescent plasma therapy?

The treatment involves taking blood from recovered patients and transfusing it into severe patients to boost their ability in fighting the virus. The antibodies in the blood of the recovered patient may help in the fight against the virus, believe experts. However, not all can donate plasma.

“We only take it from symptomatic patients, who have completed 14 days after recovery. We do not take plasma from patients who had co-morbid conditions,” says Beela Rajesh. With almost 80 per cent of cases being asymptomatic, experts have to rely on the balance for this procedure.

“The donors are all men, aged between 30 and 50,” says doctor Subash, Head of the blood transfusion department at RGGGH. “We are closely selecting the donors based on their health conditions, from all walks of life.” However, there is concern as a few patients who received plasma therapy in Maharashtra and Karnataka, died later.

“It’s a promising therapy for the severely ill, but there is no proof it works,” says doctor Ram Gopalakrishnan, infectious diseases specialist at Apollo Hospital. “The deaths could have been due to insufficient ‘neutralising antibodies’ or COVID-19 complications.” Ram adds that it cannot be ascertained if a patient has recovered from plasma treatment or because of good supportive treatment.

Beela Rajesh says people are more than willing to donate plasma. “We have never had difficulties on that front.” However, plasma is not being taken from those who returned from the religious conference in Delhi as they are fasting during the holy month of Ramzan.

