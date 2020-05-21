4-yr-old falls off drunk dad’s bike

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: A joy ride with his father landed four-year-old Anbu Amuthan of Devamangalam in hospital with serious injuries on the face, hands and legs. The boy’s father, Selvam, who had taken him for shopping on a two-wheeler, was drunk and failed to realise that the boy fell off the bike. Selvam rode on only to collapse 500 metres ahead at Kandiyankollai village. Passers-by admitted the boy to a nearby hospital. Later, his relatives shifted him to a private hospital in Kumbakonam.

If you are drinking, don’t drive and if you are driving don’t drink. This simple rule can save a lot of lives. But, Alas! we take it for granted and the results are sometimes fatal. On Tuesday night, a man and his son had a brush with death and luckily were rescued in the nick of time.

The incident took place at Jayamkondam in Ariyalur. A four-year-old who was travelling with his drunk father fell off the bike. The sad part is, the man did not realise this and drove for another 500m before he himself fell from the vehicle. The injured boy who was sobbing uncontrollably was rescued by the villagers and rushed to a hospital.

Anbu , son of Selvam, were returning from shopping.“The boy was sitting in the front and suffered injuries to his face, hands and legs,” said the doctors treating him.

After the boy was admitted to the hospital, information was passed on the police, who managed to identify the boy. “The boy’s mother and relatives rushed to the hospital and took him to a private hospital in Kumbakonam,” said a police official.

In the melee, everyone forgot about the father. He was found in the shrubs after an extensive search of the area. He was also rushed to the hospital, where is undergoing treatment.