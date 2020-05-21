52 inmates of shelter house get a new lease of life

By Express News Service

ERODE: Change happens, but, arguably, none has ever predicted how quickly it can happen. As many as 52 persons, who were homeless and lost jobs, were given accommodation in a temporary shelter in April in a municipal corporation school here due to the lockdown restrictions. A month later, they are all employed. Thanks to the efforts of volunteers of an NGO, Jeevitham, for mediating between the inmates, with different skill set, and suitable employers.

An inmate Kuppusamy said, "I was homeless and jobless and when the lockdown hit, I thought my life was over. But little did I expect that I would get a job."

Speaking to TNIE, one of the volunteers K Manisha said that the inmates were depressed and stressed as they lost jobs and were homeless.

"We spoke to the inmates and identified the skill set. Based on this, we approached several employers and entrepreneurs who were interested in offering jobs," Manisha said.

The inmates have been employed as housekeepers, cooks and majority of them have been employed in construction sites and power loom factories.

As many of them were living on streets, we made arrangements for their accommodation as well, she added.

A farewell programme was organised for the inmates in which Corporation Commissioner M Elangovan participated.

Addressing the gathering, an inmate Arulmurugan (49) who got a job in a restaurant said, " I was separated from my wife due to addiction to alcohol and I was on the streets for many years. During lockdown the volunteers provided shelter and food. I feel like I am a new person now."