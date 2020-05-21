STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

52 inmates of shelter house get a new lease of life

As many as 52 persons, who were homeless and lost jobs, were given accommodation in a temporary shelter in April in a municipal corporation school here due to the lockdown restrictions.

Published: 21st May 2020 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ERODE: Change happens, but, arguably, none has ever predicted how quickly it can happen. As many as 52 persons, who were homeless and lost jobs, were given accommodation in a temporary shelter in April in a municipal corporation school here due to the lockdown restrictions. A month later, they are all employed. Thanks to the efforts of volunteers of an NGO, Jeevitham, for mediating between the inmates, with different skill set, and suitable employers.

An inmate Kuppusamy said, "I was homeless and jobless and when the lockdown hit, I thought my life was over. But little did I expect that I would get a job."

Speaking to TNIE, one of the volunteers K Manisha said that the inmates were depressed and stressed as they lost jobs and were homeless.

"We spoke to the inmates and identified the skill set. Based on this, we approached several employers and entrepreneurs who were interested in offering jobs," Manisha said.

The inmates have been employed as housekeepers, cooks and majority of them have been employed in construction sites and power loom factories.

As many of them were living on streets, we made arrangements for their accommodation as well, she added.

A farewell programme was organised for the inmates in which Corporation Commissioner M Elangovan participated.

  Addressing the gathering, an inmate Arulmurugan (49) who got a job in a restaurant said, " I was separated from my wife due to addiction to alcohol and I was on the streets for many years. During lockdown the volunteers provided shelter and food. I feel like I am a new person now."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
homeless Jeevitham
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp