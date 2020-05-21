Duo cuts 58-yr-old man’s penis in quarrel in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Melur police booked two brothers under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC for cutting off the penis of a 58-year-old man at Kottakudi in Melur on Wednesday.

According to sources, the victim M Ramaswamy (58) of Kottakudi was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai after being administered first-aid at Government Melur Hospital. The police are on the lookout for his relatives - Ramachandran and his brother Vijayakumar - from Kottakudi in connection with the incident. Sources said when Ramaswamy's son was playing cards with Ramachandran and Vijayakumar, an argument broke out between them, and Ramaswamy's son reportedly issued death threat to the brothers. In retaliation, the duo also threatened to kill him.

Later on the same day, Ramaswamy went to the brothers' house to pacify them. However, the issue did not get resolved and Ramaswamy reportedly threatened to kill the duo.

On Tuesday, when Ramaswamy was on his way to his farm, the brothers waylaid him. They hacked him and cut his private part off before fleeing. Ramaswamy remained unconscious on the spot for more than five hours. He was rescued and sent to Government Melur Hospital on Wednesday morning. The investigating officer said Ramaswamy and the duo have an ongoing dispute over a land.