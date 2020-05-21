STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Go FASTag or go broke? NHAI gets tough

Though the Centre allowed charging double fee from non-FASTag vehicles from January 15, the penal provision had largely remained on papers.

Published: 21st May 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

The Union government earlier this year made it mandatory for all vehicles using toll plazas to be fixed with FASTag cards.

The Union government last year made it mandatory for all vehicles using toll plazas to be fixed with FASTag cards. (Photo | EPS)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you still have not stuck a FASTag on your vehicle, there are more reasons to do it now. In a move that is likely to attract the wrath of several highway commuters, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to do away with all but one hybrid lanes which allow motorists to pay fee through either cash or FASTag at toll plazas. Moreover, non-FASTag vehicles entering the automated lines will be charged double the normal fee from now on. So far, about 25 per cent of lanes (two lanes each on either side) at 13 toll plazas in the State had been earmarked as hybrid. The move to do away with them is to reduce cash payment.

“Now motorists will have only one lane in the extreme left of the toll gate for cash payment. Non-FASTag vehicles entering other lanes will be charged double. The revised rules are being implemented since past few days,” A senior NHAI official told the Express.

Similarly, in case a vehicle with functional FASTag is unable to pay the fee on account of any system failure,the vehicle will be allowed to pass without being charged.“The concessionaires have been issued necessary instructions to adhere to the NHAI guidelines in letter and spirit,” added the official.

Owing to huge vehicular pile up at toll plazas and other infrastructure constraints, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has allowed cash payment in 13 out of the 48 toll gates in Tamil Nadu.

Though the Centre allowed charging double fee from non-FASTag vehicles from January 15, the penal provision had largely remained on papers.

The NHAI’s decision is expected to result in vehicular pile up at toll gates once public transport resumes. Barring the SETC which caters to long-distance commuters, over 9,500 mofussil buses operated by six divisions of TNSTC are yet to get tags, and these buses so far have been using hybrid lanes.
“Transport corporations are reeling under financial crisis and not in a position to purchase FASTag for all the buses. The matter will be taken up for further action,” said a transport official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
FASTag
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp