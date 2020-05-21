Projects in limbo as workers leave for home

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A second Shramik Express left for Motihari in Bihar from Tiruchy on Wednesday with 1425 migrant workers on board. Of this, 1009 were working in Tiruchy and the rest in Perambalur. With this, a total of 2850 migrants have been sent back to their homes from the central districts, said an officer handling transportation arrangements.

While the rescue mission has come as a relief for migrant workers, it is posing problems for industries in the district. With uncertainty over their return prevailing, industry associations fear severe shortage of manpower which could delay completion of projects.

“The departure of migrant workers will trigger a crisis. Having workers from other States allows employers to plan their work schedule. Now with workers leaving, it will lead to delay in deadlines,” said, I Shajahan, President, CREDAI Tiruchy. Migrant workers are mostly employed in construction projects and MSME units in the district.

A major reason why local workers cannot replace migrants is because the former are primarily involved in agriculture sector.

A Tiruchy-based builder said, “Local workers work in industries only during the off-season in agriculture sector. With locals oscillating between the two, it will be impossible to take up projects and invest resources. We hope the workers return and take up their places in a few days.”