Tamil Nadu continues to record spurt in cases

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu crossed the 13,000 mark on Wednesday with 743 people testing positive for COVID-19. The tally now stands at 13,191. Of them, 83 are people who returned from Maharashtra, and have tested positive in various districts. Chennai recorded 557 cases, taking the city’s total to 8,228.

Three deaths were reported in the State, and the toll now stands at 87. The deceased included a 44-year-old woman from Tiruvallur and a 52-year-old man from Chennai, both of whom died at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The woman had viral pneumonia and died of respiratory issues on Tuesday, while the man — who had type-2 diabetes and systemic hypertension — died of respiratory trouble, sepsis and septic shock on Wednesday. The third deceased was a 70-year-old woman, who passed away at Stanley hospital on May 17. She died of cardiac issues. Meanwhile, 987 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of cured cases to 5,882.

All handloom weavers to get Rs 2k aid

The State government has announced that weavers who are not members of the Tamil Nadu Handloom and Handloom Silk Weaving Workers’ Welfare Board would also be given Rs 2,000 as assistance during the lockdown. Already, the government has ordered relief for 1,03,343 members. Eligible persons are requested to submit applications to respective Handlooms and Textile Department office.