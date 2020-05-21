STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu continues to record spurt in cases

Tamil Nadu crossed the 13,000 mark on Wednesday with 743 people testing positive for COVID-19.

Published: 21st May 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu crossed the 13,000 mark on Wednesday with 743 people testing positive for COVID-19. The tally now stands at 13,191. Of them, 83 are people who returned from Maharashtra, and have tested positive in various districts. Chennai recorded 557 cases, taking the city’s total to 8,228.
Three deaths were reported in the State, and the toll now stands at 87. The deceased included a 44-year-old woman from Tiruvallur and a 52-year-old man from Chennai, both of whom died at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The woman had viral pneumonia and died of respiratory issues on Tuesday, while the man — who had type-2 diabetes and systemic hypertension — died of respiratory trouble, sepsis and septic shock on Wednesday. The third deceased was a 70-year-old woman, who passed away at Stanley hospital on May 17. She died of cardiac issues.  Meanwhile, 987 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of cured cases to 5,882.

All handloom weavers to get Rs 2k aid

The State government has announced that weavers who are not members of the Tamil Nadu Handloom and Handloom Silk Weaving Workers’ Welfare Board would also be given Rs 2,000 as assistance during the lockdown. Already, the government has ordered relief for 1,03,343 members. Eligible persons are requested to submit applications to respective Handlooms and Textile Department office.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID-19
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp