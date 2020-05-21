Tamil Nadu human rights panel issues notice over broken needle found in baby's thigh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of a report that appeared in The New Indian Express of a broken syringe needle found in the thigh of a two-month-old girl.

Parents of the girl alleged that negligence of the staff at the Manapparai headquarters government hospital while administering vaccine led to the incident.

The parents were puzzled as the baby was repeatedly crying at home. They thought it was because of the irritation caused by the vaccine. Thamarai Selvi, the mother of the infant spotted a shiny object protruding from the baby's left thigh while bathing her. Using her nail, she pulled it out.

To her shock, it was the broken portion of a syringe measuring nearly 2 cm. Despite complaining about the swelling in the baby's thigh, medical personnel didn't pay heed and simply suggested to apply an ice pack on the swelling area, alleged the child's grandmother.

Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission member A Chittaranjan Mohandoss issued a notice calling for a detailed report from the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services within two weeks.