STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu human rights panel issues notice over broken needle found in baby's thigh

Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission member A Chittaranjan Mohandoss issued a notice calling for a detailed report from the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services within two weeks.

Published: 21st May 2020 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

The broken needle found in the baby's thigh (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of a report that appeared in The New Indian Express of a broken syringe needle found in the thigh of a two-month-old girl.

Parents of the girl alleged that negligence of the staff at the Manapparai headquarters government hospital while administering vaccine led to the incident.

The parents were puzzled as the baby was repeatedly crying at home. They thought it was because of the irritation caused by the vaccine. Thamarai Selvi, the mother of the infant spotted a shiny object protruding from the baby's left thigh while bathing her. Using her nail, she pulled it out.

To her shock, it was the broken portion of a syringe measuring nearly 2 cm. Despite complaining about the swelling in the baby's thigh, medical personnel didn't pay heed and simply suggested to apply an ice pack on the swelling area, alleged the child's grandmother.

Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission member A Chittaranjan Mohandoss issued a notice calling for a detailed report from the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services within two weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manapparai Medical negligence
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp