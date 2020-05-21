Tamil Nadu minister, officials trek up rocky hill to hand over COVID-19 relief material

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: Tamil Nadu Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration KC Veeramani led an official team trekking up the rocky Neknamalai to hand over COVID-19 relief material to residents of the hills.

He promised residents of Neknamalai falling under Vaniyambadi taluk in Tirupathur district that road connectivity would be provided soon after the COVID-19 crisis eases.

“I visited the hills 6-7 years ago and promised action for laying the ghat road. But the proposal was hit by lack of cordial relations with the Centre then. Now, the situation has changed and we will get you the road connectivity immediately after the current situation eases,” he assured.

Tirupathur district collector MP Sivanarul, SP P Vijayakumar and other senior officials also accompanied the Minister while trekking up the hills.

Veeramani pointed out that preliminary work for laying the road was completed but the COVID-19 pandemic began before the project could be started, crippling all developmental project activities.

“I think the situation arising out of the pandemic will last for another two months. Once the situation eases, we will start road construction work immediately,” he said.

He lauded district collector MP Sivanarul for his resoluteness in implementing the project to provide road connectivity to residents of Neknamalai.

Veeramani also promised locals that necessary action would be taken to provide potable water supply to them.

Earlier, he distributed rice and grocery items to the people of the hills.