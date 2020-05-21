STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu minister, officials trek up rocky hill to hand over COVID-19 relief material

The minister KC Veeramani promised residents of Neknamalai falling under Vaniyambadi taluk in Tirupathur district that road connectivity would be provided soon after the COVID-19 crisis eases.

Published: 21st May 2020 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Minister KC Veeramani distributing the relief material

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: Tamil Nadu Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration KC Veeramani led an official team trekking up the rocky Neknamalai to hand over COVID-19 relief material to residents of the hills.

He promised residents of Neknamalai falling under Vaniyambadi taluk in Tirupathur district that road connectivity would be provided soon after the COVID-19 crisis eases.

“I visited the hills 6-7 years ago and promised action for laying the ghat road. But the proposal was hit by lack of cordial relations with the Centre then. Now, the situation has changed and we will get you the road connectivity immediately after the current situation eases,” he assured.

Tirupathur district collector MP Sivanarul, SP P Vijayakumar and other senior officials also accompanied the Minister while trekking up the hills.

Veeramani pointed out that preliminary work for laying the road was completed but the COVID-19 pandemic began before the project could be started, crippling all developmental project activities.

“I think the situation arising out of the pandemic will last for another two months. Once the situation eases, we will start road construction work immediately,” he said.

He lauded district collector MP Sivanarul for his resoluteness in implementing the project to provide road connectivity to residents of Neknamalai.

Veeramani also promised locals that necessary action would be taken to provide potable water supply to them.

Earlier, he distributed rice and grocery items to the people of the hills.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KC Veeramani Neknamalai COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp