STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reports 776 new COVID-19 cases, tally nears 14,000; death toll at 94

The state recorded 776 cases of coronavirus, and the infected included those who had returned from other countries including the US and states like Maharashtra.

Published: 21st May 2020 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

An auto shaped like coronavirus on its way to disinfect the Ka Ka Thope Braodway on Wednesday in Chennai.

An auto shaped like coronavirus on its way to disinfect the Ka Ka Thope Braodway on Wednesday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu witnessed over 700 COVID-19 cases for the second day on Thursday and reported seven fatalities, the government said.

The state recorded 776 cases of coronavirus, and the infected included those who had returned from other countries including the US and states like Maharashtra, according to a Health Department bulletin.

As many as seven deaths took the death toll to 94, while the overall positive cases touched 13,967.

According to the bulletin, 400 people were discharged, even as 6,282 individuals have been cured of the illness so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
Residents inspect their damaged house after a tree fell on it during Cyclone Amphan in Burdwan district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Amphan: Over 70 lives lost, Kolkata city, airport and coastal Bengal devastated
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp