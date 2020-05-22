STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DGE asks teachers to evaluate ‘cautiously’

A senior official from DGE said, “In the last academic year, few teachers had evaluated Class 11 and 12 answer sheets carelessly.

Published: 22nd May 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has warned postgraduate (PG) teachers of stringent action if they fail to evaluate the answer scripts properly. A senior official from DGE said, “In the last academic year, few teachers had evaluated Class 11 and 12 answer sheets carelessly. Marks of many students were reduced in subjects leading to a shock. Nearly 4,000 students applied for revaluation and checked their answer sheets. They found that the teachers had evaluated their answers negligently and complained to the DGE.”

“Regarding this, DGE inquired the teachers and officials. The officials came across negligence in correction and mismatches in totaling of marks. Based on our recommendation, the school education department had issued a showcause notice to more than 1,000 PG teachers. They submitted their explanation letter to DPI in Chennai. To avoid such issues, we have instructed the teachers to be more cautious while evaluating answer scripts,” he said.

According to the source, school education department has additionally set up around 250 sub centres along with 70 main centres across the State to maintain social distancing while evaluating the answer sheets. Only six teachers will be evaluating answer sheets in a room.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp