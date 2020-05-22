DGE asks teachers to evaluate ‘cautiously’

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has warned postgraduate (PG) teachers of stringent action if they fail to evaluate the answer scripts properly. A senior official from DGE said, “In the last academic year, few teachers had evaluated Class 11 and 12 answer sheets carelessly. Marks of many students were reduced in subjects leading to a shock. Nearly 4,000 students applied for revaluation and checked their answer sheets. They found that the teachers had evaluated their answers negligently and complained to the DGE.”

“Regarding this, DGE inquired the teachers and officials. The officials came across negligence in correction and mismatches in totaling of marks. Based on our recommendation, the school education department had issued a showcause notice to more than 1,000 PG teachers. They submitted their explanation letter to DPI in Chennai. To avoid such issues, we have instructed the teachers to be more cautious while evaluating answer scripts,” he said.

According to the source, school education department has additionally set up around 250 sub centres along with 70 main centres across the State to maintain social distancing while evaluating the answer sheets. Only six teachers will be evaluating answer sheets in a room.