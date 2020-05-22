From cancer to bullet wounds: Remembering 2018 Sterlite violence and its scars

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: "If the plant is reopened, I will go back and protest again," says 31-year-old Nelson, nursing the scar that marks the spot a bullet entered his chest -- and remains there -- two years ago.

Nelson is among the scores of men and women injured when the Tamil Nadu police opened fire on those protesting against the Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi on May 22, 2018.

Nelson had an auto spare parts shop in Thalamuthunagar. He had invested about Rs 10 lakh in it, and business was not bad. It was Nelson's family that insisted he take part in the protest against the plant.

Seven of his relatives had been diagnosed with cancer, and all of them felt the plant had something to do with it.

When he left home that day, he had no idea that the next few hours were going to change his life forever.

"I was walking along with the crowd inside the collectorate campus when the gunshots were fired." Before he could react, a bullet had pierced through his left leg and left.

A subsequent shot hit Nelson in the chest, but he was not aware of that. All he felt was excruciating pain.

The doctors took an X-ray and found a 2mm bullet lodged near his heart.

"I was fortunate. The bullet had not hit any critical nerve. But the doctors decided that removing the bullet through a surgery could put my life at risk." Nelson, who had been married for just three months at that time, was told not to strain or lift heavyweights.

The injury put an end to his business. "I started the shop because I was very interested in modifying bikes. Now, the shop has been closed. My father somehow manages to pay our dues."

Nelson remains hopeful though. “I am planning to reopen the shop after a few years," he adds.