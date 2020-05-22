Man beats wife’s secret child to death in Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A marriage built on lies may last only as long as those lies hold good. In a shocking turn of events, a 25-year-old man slammed a two-year-old baby to death against the floor after finding out that it was wife’s secret child from her first marriage. Mason, V Praveen Kumar, married 20-year-old Lavanya in February this year. They were living in Davirisikuppam, while the toddler girl was living with Lavanya’s mother.

Prior to their marriage, Lavanya had told Praveen that the child was her sister’s daughter, and that her sister and her husband had died in a road accident. Recently, Praveen and Lavanya brought the two-year-old child with them to their home.

“Slowly, Praveen’s family grew suspicious. When they grilled Lavanya, she admitted that she had been married earlier to one Sivasakthivel three years ago, and had separated from him. The child was from her first marriage,” said a police official.

On Sunday, when Praveen found out about the child, he was so enraged that he slammed the child against the floor. Later, the couple rushed the child to the government hospital in KV Kuppam, but she died. Praveen has been charged with murder.“The couple met each other at work, at a construction site. He did not know she was married earlier,” the police added.