Man tries to kill wife for daring to file divorce

MADURAI: The K Pudur police on Wednesday arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly attempting to kill his wife and mother-in-law after the wife filed for a divorce. According to sources, Gunasekaran, a resident of KK Nagar, married Jeyalakshmi a few years ago.

Their relationship, however, began to sour soon. Jeyalakshmi returned to her mother Vijaya’s house in Kodikulam which comes under the K Pudur police station limit and filed for a divorce.

On Wednesday morning, Gunasekaran went to their house and quarreled with Vijaya. As the tension escalated, he poured petrol over her, saying she did nothing to prevent her daughter from filing for a divorce. When Jeyalakshmi arrived, he poured petrol on her as well. He threatened that he would set them both on fire. In the meantime, Jeyalakshmi managed to call the police. The K Pudur police registered a case under IPC Section 307 and started an investigation.