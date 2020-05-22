STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Outfit helps Keralites stranded in Tamil Nadu get back home

With Tiruchy being an educational hub, several students and their parents are calling AIKMCC coordinators to know about transportation arrangements to Kerala.

Published: 22nd May 2020 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: An organization of volunteers is proving to be a saviour for Keralites stranded in Tamil Nadu. So far, 150 Keralites, mostly students, living in Tiruchy reached home through transport arranged by the All India Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (AIKMCC).

People back home are sharing contact details of AIKMCC’s co-ordinators among Malayalees in Tamil Nadu. With Tiruchy being an educational hub, several students and their parents are calling AIKMCC coordinators to know about transportation arrangements to Kerala.

“We make travel arrangements for whoever wants to go to Kerala. We started this on May 1 and put our details on the website. People started calling us and we explained the formalities for getting the e-pass from Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments. Our volunteers will help those who are not familiar with online applications. Once they get the passes from the two States, we will make travel arrangement. The passengers have to pay only the transportation charge,” said Muhammed Sageer, AIKMCC, Coordinator, Tiruchy.

Depending on the number of passengers, the AIKMCC would arrange the bus or car for them. “A bus would roughly have about 25 passengers and car 4 passengers.

The cost would be shared by passengers. We will ensure that each passenger is entering the vehicle with passes. Apart from this, we give food, gloves and mask to passengers,” added Sageer.

Several passengers also appreciated the efforts taken by AIKMCC, which is affiliated to Indian Union Muslim League.

“Since the college is closed, I was staying with my relatives in Tiruchy. I got AIKMCC contact details in one of the WhatsApp groups and contacted their coordinators in Tiruchy. I made the application for e-pass and they made my travel arrangements,” said Krishnadas, an engineering student.

The AIKMCC also helped Tamilians stranded in Kerala to come back.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp