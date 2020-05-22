STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government takes possession of Jaya residence to make it a memorial

Also, Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation will be formed for making long term arrangements to convert Veda Nilayam as a memorial.

Published: 22nd May 2020 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Veda Nilayam. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In yet another concrete step towards establishing a memorial for former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at her residence Veda Nilayam in Chennai, State Governor Banwarilal Purohit has promulgated an Ordinance to temporarily take possession of Veda Nilayam and movable items therein to the State government.  

Also, Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation will be formed for making long term arrangements to convert Veda Nilayam as a memorial.

The move came two weeks after issuing a public notice to acquire the residence of Jayalalithaa. 

“The building of Veda Nilayam including the movable items such as furniture, books, jewels, etc. are in a state of disuse for more than three years. So, the government decided to transfer all the immovable and movable properties to the government for its upkeep until the acquisition process is complete,” an official release here said. 
  
The Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation will have Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as the Chairperson and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Information Minister Kadambur Raju, government officials as Members and the Director of Information and Public Relations as Member Secretary.

The Foundation will take necessary steps to maintain the Veda Nilayam and take necessary steps for the maintenance, upkeep and safety of all movable properties therein.

Palaniswami, on August 17, 2017, announced that the residence of Jayalalithaa would be converted as a Memorial and would be opened to the public, in remembrance of her achievements and sacrifices for the people of Tamil Nadu. 

Later,  an administrative sanction was given by the Tamil Development and Information Department on October 5, 2017, for the acquisition of Veda Nilayam located in Poes Garden, Chennai. Action has been initiated to acquire the land and building and preliminary notification was published on June 28, 2019, and thereafter a declaration has also been published on May 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jayalalithaa Veda Nilayam Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp