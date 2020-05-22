Tamil Nadu government takes possession of Jaya residence to make it a memorial

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In yet another concrete step towards establishing a memorial for former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at her residence Veda Nilayam in Chennai, State Governor Banwarilal Purohit has promulgated an Ordinance to temporarily take possession of Veda Nilayam and movable items therein to the State government.

Also, Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation will be formed for making long term arrangements to convert Veda Nilayam as a memorial.

The move came two weeks after issuing a public notice to acquire the residence of Jayalalithaa.

“The building of Veda Nilayam including the movable items such as furniture, books, jewels, etc. are in a state of disuse for more than three years. So, the government decided to transfer all the immovable and movable properties to the government for its upkeep until the acquisition process is complete,” an official release here said.



The Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation will have Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as the Chairperson and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Information Minister Kadambur Raju, government officials as Members and the Director of Information and Public Relations as Member Secretary.

The Foundation will take necessary steps to maintain the Veda Nilayam and take necessary steps for the maintenance, upkeep and safety of all movable properties therein.

Palaniswami, on August 17, 2017, announced that the residence of Jayalalithaa would be converted as a Memorial and would be opened to the public, in remembrance of her achievements and sacrifices for the people of Tamil Nadu.

Later, an administrative sanction was given by the Tamil Development and Information Department on October 5, 2017, for the acquisition of Veda Nilayam located in Poes Garden, Chennai. Action has been initiated to acquire the land and building and preliminary notification was published on June 28, 2019, and thereafter a declaration has also been published on May 6.