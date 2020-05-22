STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman dies after branch of a tree falls on her

According to police the deceased has been identified as Gayathri (38), wife of Raja, an employee of a private firm.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 38-year-old woman was killed after a branch of a tree weakened by strong winds fell on her near Lakshmi Mills junction here.

The couple, along with their two daughters (Class III, Class VII students), are residents of Rangammal Kovil Street in Papanaickenpalayam here.

On Thursday afternoon, the couple was on their way to their daughters' school on a two-wheeler. While crossing Ramanathapuram  Road near Lakshmi Mills junction, a branch of a tree weakened by strong winds fell on the woman riding pillion from a height of 15 metres, police said.

Due to the impact, Gayathri fell off from the two-wheeler and sustained severe head injuries. Passers-by rushed her to a private hospital on Avinashi Road, while the husband was also admitted with minor injuries. 

The woman, however, failed to respond to the treatment and succumbed to injuries, police said, adding that wearing a helmet could have  reduced severity of the injuries.

The body was sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for postmortem examination.

Race Course police have registered a case and an investigation is on.

Traffic on Lakshmi mills - Ramanathapuram road was not hit as the Fire and Rescue Services department, along with the help of the public, cleared the branch from the spot immediately. 

