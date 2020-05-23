7 IAS officers to monitoring desilting works in Cauvery delta

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has appointed seven IAS officers to monitor desilting works in Cauvery delta districts ahead of the release of water from Mettur dam. According to a GO, the special officers will monitor desilting of 392 water bodies being taken up at a cost of `67.24 crore in seven delta districts.

Accordingly, Gangandeep Singh Bedi, principal secretary, Agricultural Department has been appointed for Thanjavur district, Rajesh Lakhoni, principal secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, for Thiruvarur district, B Chandramohan, principal secretary, BC, MBC & MW Department, for Nagapattinam district, Selvi Apoorva, principal secretary, Higher Education Department, for Pudukkottai district, Dr K Gopal, principal secretary, Animal Husbandry Department for Karur district, A Karthik, principal secretary, Highways and Minor Ports Department for Tiruchy district and C Vijayakumar, secretary, Welfare of Differently-abled Department appointed for Ariyalur district.