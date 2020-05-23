Assistant professor in Tamil Nadu held for derogatory post against VCK chief Thirumavalavan

By PTI

NAGAPATTINAM: A 30-year-old man was arrested here on Saturday on charges of posting a derogatory message on social media against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan, police said.

The man, a resident of Thillaiyadi village near Porayar in Nagapattinam, is working as an assistant professor in a private polytechnic college in the district, they said.

Police acted on a complaint made by Stalin, a district level leader of the VCK .

The man has been remanded to judicial custody, police added.