Help reaches Irular families that lost Rs 1.35 lakh to conman

CHENNAI: Days after a ‘corona-villain’ conned around 40 Irular families of Rs 1.35 lakh in Chengalpattu district, several NGOs and individuals have come forward to provide them financial assistance. After the report was published in newspapers, the Neelam Foundation contacted the Village Administrative Officer concerned and got in touch with the villagers.

“We got a clear picture of their plight when we spoke to the victims. The con man took advantage of their innocence and it is learnt that he stole even from accounts that had Rs 500 balance,” Neelam Foundation founder and CEO S Muthamizh Kalaivizhi. After the foundation sought help to raise the money, one Jagan from Bengaluru transferred the entire amount -- Rs 1,35,500-- for distribution to the families.

“We visited the village and distributed the money to all victims, based on their bank messages and password entries,” Muthamizh added. Other NGOs and individuals too took initiative to financially assist the victims. When TNIE contacted some of the contributors, they expressed desire to stay anonymous.