Works for One Nation One Ration Card to end by Sept

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Kamaraj has informed the Centre that works for One Nation One Ration Card scheme would be completed by September. During interaction with Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan through video conferencing on Friday, Kamaraj said procurement of biometric devices and its integration with PoS devices used at ration shops is in advance stage of approval.

While reminding that the State is yet to get 56,769 metric tonnes of toor dal under PMGKAY Scheme, the minister urged the Centre to release pending subsidy amount of Rs 2,609 crore. He also sought release 801 metric tonnes whole chana dal.