71k Sanitary workers redesignated as ‘Thooimai Paniyaalargal’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Giving effect to an announcement by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in the Assembly, the State government has issued a GO to redesignate sanitary workers as Thooimai Paniyaalargal (Cleanliness Workers).

An official statement said from now on as many as 71,050 sanitary workers serving in municipal Corporations, municipalities, town panchayats and village panchayats will be addressed as Thooimai Paniyaalargal as per their long-pending demand. The GO further said the cleanliness workers play an important role in maintaining public health as well as keeping places clean.