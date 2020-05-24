Adi Dravidar Welfare Dept stresses on safety

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The director of Adi Dravidar Welfare Department on Friday issued guidelines for conducting Class 10 and Class 12 public exams at schools under the department.

Project officers and district Adi Dravidar Welfare officers have been asked to ensure that the exam centres, hostels and kitchens are disinfected before the exams and to arrange furniture in exam halls so as to ensure 1 metre physical distance between students. Potable hot water or clean drinking water should be provided for needy students during exams and all students must wear masks.

