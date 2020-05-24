Gang robs women of gold, clicks obscene pics to threaten them

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A gang of five masked men robbed 12 sovereigns of jewellery from two women and filmed them in obscene manner at knife-point, near Vadavalli in Coimbatore on Friday evening. They also threatened the victims that they would release the pictures on social media if the latter approached the police.

According to police, Karpagam* (51) of Kamadenu Nagar and her neighbour Valarmathi* (29) were planning to buy scooters. On Friday evening, they were discussing the matter with Shanmugam* (37), an automobile consultant from Kavundampalayam, at Shanthi’s house.

At that time, a five-member gang entered the house and started assaulting the trio. The dacoits robbed them of 12 sovereigns of jewellery and Rs 8,500 cash. The gang also took one of the women and Shanmugam to a room and filmed the two in obscene manner.

Then, they threatened the victims that they would release the pictures on social media if they approached police, said Vadavalli Police Inspector Manivannan. Vadavalli police registered a case. “The victims said the miscreants spoke in Tamil. So, we suspect involvement of locals known to the victims. We are investigating the case,” the Inspector added. (* Names changed)