STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No community spread in Tamil Nadu, says Palaniswami

The State government has been widely appreciated for its containment measures.

Published: 24th May 2020 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami | Express

By Express News Service

SALEM: Responding to Stalin’s remarks that the government was ‘inefficient’ in curbing the COVID-19 outbreak in the State, the Chief Minister said, “Tamil Nadu stands first in the country in testing people for the viral infection and number of testing labs. The State government has been widely appreciated for its containment measures. As of now, there is no community spread in the State, and there is a spike in positive cases in containment zones of Chennai due to space crunch.”

Rs 35K crore revenue loss estimated
On revenue loss, Palaniswami said the State government would incur an estimated loss of `35,000 crore in terms of GST revenue due to the lockdown. All measures are being taken to overcome the revenue loss. The government is also implementing development works across the State, he explained. 

Free power supply
On the Union government’s condition for increasing farmers’ borrowing limits, the Chief Minister said that the State would continue to ensure free electricity to them. “Providing free electricity for the cultivators is a dream project of former chief minister MG Ramachandran. The late chief minister J Jayalalithaa also followed his footsteps and assured the same during her tenure as the chief minister. So, the AIADMK will continue to provide electricity free of cost to the farmers,” he assured.

Class X exams from June 15
He said that as of now, Class X board exams have been completed in 15 states of the country. “As per the Centre’s guidelines, we have decided to conduct the exams from June 1 in Tamil Nadu. However, they have been postponed to June 15, considering requests from various sections of people,” he said.

Waterworks on full swing
With water from the Mettur dam to be released from June 12 for delta irrigation, Palaniswami said officials have been instructed to hasten waterworks under the Kudimaramathu scheme across the State. A special officer has been appointed to monitor dredging of canals in the water-flowing areas to ensure that every farmer gets his share.” 

Palaniswami further said that over two crore ration-card holders have been given rice, dhal, oil and Rs 1,000 cash in the State. Besides, around 36 lakh workers from the unorganised sector have been given the essential items along with Rs 2,000 cash. The migrant workers were also given commodities like rice, dhal and oil.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp