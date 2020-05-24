STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Power consumption tariff in Puducherry set to go up by 3.12% from June 1

The enhancement has been proposed to bridge the revenue gap of Rs 71.72 crores.

Published: 24th May 2020 07:50 PM

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Power consumption charges in the UT of Puducherry are set to go up from June 1, with Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) approving the proposal of Puducherry Electricity Department (PED) for enhancement of power tariffs for 2020-2021. The JERC approved rates would be placed before the government next week for notification, authorities said on Sunday.

The tariff would go up for all categories of consumers by 3.12 percent, while surcharge will remain the same at 4 percent, according to JERC approved rates.

In the domestic category, the tariff has been raised from 5 paise to 30 paise for various slabs and fixed charges by Rs 5  While the rates are unchanged for consumers upto 100 units, it is Rs 2.55  for the consumption of 101 to 200 units, Rs 4.50 for 201 to 300 units and Rs 5.90 for consumption above 300 units and fixed charges is Rs 45 in these slabs.

For the Commercial category, the tariff has been enhanced from 10 to 20 paisa and fixed charges by Rs 10. For upto 100 units consumption, the tariff is Rs 5.60, from 101 to 250 units, it is Rs 6.65 and above  250 units, it is Rs 7.40 and fixed charges of Rs 130 for all slabs.

Now consumers under the 'One hut one bulb' scheme would be charged at the rate of Re 1 per unit upto 50 units of consumption and above 50 units at the rates for domestic category consumers. However, fixed charges have been done away for them.

For LT industrial consumers, the power tariff has been raised by 10 paisa and standing charges by Rs 10. For HT commercial consumers, the increase in tariff is 15 paisa and fixed monthly charges by Rs 20, while for EHT consumers, the tariff has been raised by 10 paise and fixed monthly charges by Rs 30.

For small farmers, there has been a one rupee enhancement per Horsepower (HP) per month, while for other farmers, the enhancement is from Rs 45 to Rs 50.

For cottage industries, poultry farm, horticulture and Pisciculture, the tariff has gone up in a similar way to domestic charges. For hoardings and signboards, the tariff stays unchanged, while the fixed charge has been enhanced by Rs 20. For public lighting, the tariff has been enhanced by 5 paise.

The enhancement has been proposed to bridge the revenue gap of Rs 71.72 crores.

However, the PED will continue to have a shortfall in revenue, until the arrears of huge dues, particularly the government ones, are collected. At present, the electricity department has dues worth Rs 608 crores from consumers. Out of this, Rs 445.39 crores is from government offices, local bodies and quasi-government bodies. The remaining  Rs 97.57 crores are from private consumers and Rs 65.03 crores are disputed cases under revenue recovery.

